Biden says weighs reducing tariffs on China, asking OPEC to pump more oil

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he
was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods while increasing
calls on OPEC to raise oil production as he grappled with a
politically damaging wave of inflation.
"I am considering it. We did not impose any of those
tariffs. They were imposed by the last administration and
they're under consideration," Biden said on reducing tariffs on
China.
He made the comments during a news conference with Japanese
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
(Reporting by Travor Hunnicutt, Daniel Leussink, writing by
Ju-min Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)