WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday his health is in good shape and that he would take another neurological exam to determine his mental acuity if it is recommended to him by his doctors.

At a news conference, Biden said he had taken three significant and intense neurological exams, most recently in February, and that the doctors tell him that "I am in good shape." He said no one was suggesting he take another such exam at this time.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)