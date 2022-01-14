Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden seeks to reshape Fed with historically diverse slate of nominees

01/14/2022 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Federal Reserve Building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday nominated former Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin for the Fed's key regulatory post and economists Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to serve on its board in what would represent a landmark demographic overhaul of the world's most powerful central bank.

The appointments - which appear likely to face some opposition from Republicans in the Senate - would fill out the ranks of a seven-member panel that wields tremendous influence over the world's largest economy, and would make the Fed's top leadership the most diverse by race and gender in its 108-year history. Both Cook and Jefferson are Black.

Biden's picks for the Fed followed his decision to nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as head of the central bank and elevate Governor Lael Brainard to the vice chair position and presents him an opportunity to leave a lasting imprint on a body that sets economic policies - particularly about interest rates - that reverberate worldwide.

The appointments were announced as Biden's own plans for a post-pandemic economy have run into an unexpected spike in inflation and partisan squabbling in Congress - a factor that may also come into play during the nominees' confirmation process.

"This group will bring much needed expertise, judgment and leadership to the Federal Reserve while at the same time bringing a diversity of thought and perspective never seen before on the Board of Governors," Biden said in a statement. "They will continue the important work of steering us on a path to a strong, sustainable recovery, while making sure that price increases do not become entrenched over the long term."

CONFIRMATION TUSSLE

The nominations drew immediate fire from the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, signaling a potentially rocky, and partisan, confirmation process in a legislative body that Democrats control only by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris' dual role as president of the Senate.

"I have serious concerns" about Raskin, Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said in a statement, adding that he believes she would try to keep banks from lending to oil and gas companies and otherwise stray from the two congressional mandates that steer the Fed's core mission - maximum employment and price stability.

Toomey and other Republicans repeatedly queried Brainard about her support for climate risk research during her confirmation hearing on Thursday. Regarding Cook and Jefferson, Toomey said he will "closely examine" whether they have "the necessary experience, judgment, and policy views to serve as Fed Governors."

Senate Democrats, though, signaled support, with Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has long pushed for stronger bank oversight, calling Raskin "a tough and thoughtful financial regulator with decades of experience at both the state and federal l
evels." Graphic: Race and gender diversity of Fed's Board of Governors,

MORE DIVERSE FED BOARD

Cook, a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University, would be the first Black woman to serve as a Fed governor. Jefferson, a professor and senior administrator at Davidson College in North Carolina, would be only the fourth Black man to sit on the panel and the first in more than 15 years.

Biden's picks would mean the seven-member Board of Governors would include four women, also a first. Currently, the Fed's board has only five members, all white, although that tally will fall to four - two men and two women - after Vice Chair Richard Clarida leaves the board on Friday as previously announced.

"It's clearly a changing of the guard," said Larry Katz, a professor at Harvard University. This is a "path-breaking new set of nominees who will bring important perspectives and representation to the board."

LIFTOFF IMMINENT

The effort to make the Fed look more like America comes at a critical time. Inflation is at its highest level in decades. Unemployment is down, but U.S. employers have 3.6 million fewer workers on their payrolls than they did before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed is debating how fast and how far to raise interest rates and otherwise tighten monetary policy to rein in inflation without short-circuiting the labor market, a process that could be underway before Raskin, Cook and Jefferson win confirmation.

Its current leadership has already signaled readiness to start raising rates as early as March, dialing back from an ultra-accommodative footing that could test financial markets and influence the pace of recovery during an election year in which control of Congress is on the line.

Leading the pivot is Powell, who told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday during his nomination hearing that the economy no longer requires the extensive support in place since the onset of the pandemic, a view now shared widely by Fed officials.

Analysts don't expect any of the newcomers - should they be confirmed - to lean against that view, at least initially.

"Inflation is so high and political pressures on the Fed are so strong (including from Democrats), that we doubt they will push hard against the will of the (policy-setting) committee," Cornerstone Macro economist Roberto Perli wrote. "Because all of (the nominees) have expressed views in favor of broader expansion of the labor market, however, we can expect them to resist substantial tightening in the future."

Raskin, who spent four years as a Fed governor before being tapped as a deputy Treasury secretary from 2014 to 2017, is expected to bring tougher oversight to bear on Wall Street than the Fed's previous vice chair of supervision, Randal Quarles, who left the Fed at the end of last year.

Cook has written extensively about the economic consequences of racial disparities and gender inequality, and growing up lived through the violence of school desegregation in the U.S. South. Jefferson, who had a stint as a Fed researcher early in his career, has written extensively on wages, poverty and income distribution, although he has not published recently.

Kevin Hassett, who chaired the Council of Economic Advisers under former President Donald Trump, said Jefferson was an "incredibly smart economist" and serious academic who should be confirmed by the Senate quickly.

"He's the kind of honorable, serious person the Federal Reserve should have."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Graphic by Ally Levine; Editing by Dan Burns, Leslie Adler and Paul Simao)

By Andrea Shalal and Ann Saphir


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.09% 0.72008 Delayed Quote.0.29%
BLACKROCK, INC. -3.24% 839.375 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.33% 1.3666 Delayed Quote.1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.46% 0.7953 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.41% 1.14081 Delayed Quote.0.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.013498 Delayed Quote.0.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.33% 86.04 Delayed Quote.8.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.90% 0.6798 Delayed Quote.0.12%
S&P 500 -0.70% 4625.93 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 2.75% 57.54 Delayed Quote.16.72%
WTI 2.55% 83.865 Delayed Quote.9.79%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58pGlobal crypto funds post sharp gains in 2021 -BarclayHedge
RE
01:57pGM workers at Mexico plant will vote on union Feb 1-2, govt says
RE
01:52pGASBOL 4-YEAR ACCESS OPEN SEASON APPROVED : Update
PU
01:50pRussia takes down REvil hacking group at U.S. request - FSB
RE
01:46pBiden seeks to reshape Fed with historically diverse slate of nominees
RE
01:45pUK's Johnson and Turkey's Erdogan discuss Ukraine situation
RE
01:44pDutch announce COVID lockdown easing amid record infections
RE
01:39pFacebook, Google CEOs aware of formal advertising market deal -- court filing
RE
01:36pDjokovic to battle Australian visa cancellation on Saturday
RE
01:35pECB tightening wouldn't push down energy prices - Schnabel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slip, bond yields edge up with rate hikes in focus
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Djokovic to battle Australian visa cancellation on Saturday
4Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5Exclusive-U.S. bill would block defense contractors from using Chinese ..

HOT NEWS