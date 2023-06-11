STORY: "These bills are laws attack the most basic values and freedoms we have as Americans," Biden said during a Pride event at the White House. "The right to be yourself, the right to make your own health decisions, the right to raise your own children."

Earlier this week Biden urged Congress to pass the Equality Act and announced new measures aimed at helping schools and LGBTQ children navigate book bans, community centers fight threats and transgender youth access better care.

"I want to send a message to the entire community, especially to transgender children. You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. And you belong," Biden said.

Some Republican-led states have banned teachers of younger children from discussing gender or sexuality and conservative lawmakers have proposed or passed laws restricting drag performances.

The president had been expected to deliver his remarks on the issue at a White House party on Thursday (June 8) evening, but the event was pushed back to Saturday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.