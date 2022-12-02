Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Biden signs bill to block U.S. railroad strike

12/02/2022 | 02:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: President Joe Biden signed legislation Friday to block a U.S. railroad strike that could have devastated the American economy.

"The bill I'm about to sign ends a difficult rail dispute and helps our nation avoid what - without a doubt - would have been an economic catastrophe at a very bad time in the calendar."

The Senate voted Thursday to impose a tentative deal reached in September on a dozen unions representing 115,000 workers, who could have gone on strike next week.

But the Senate failed to approve a measure that would have provided sick days to rail workers.

Eight of 12 unions had ratified the deal. But some labor leaders have criticized Biden for imposing a contract that four unions rejected over its lack of paid sick leave.

"I know this bill doesn't have paid sick leave that these rail workers and frankly every worker in America deserves. But that fight isn't over."

Railroads have slashed labor to boost profits in recent years, and have fiercely opposed adding paid sick time that would require them to hire more staff.

A strike could have cost the American economy as much as $2 billion a day, while stranding millions of rail passengers.

Unions had asked for 15 paid sick days under the tentative deal, but railroads settled on none, and just one personal day.

The Teamsters president criticized the Senate vote, saying rail carriers make record profits, but workers get zero sick days, calling them a basic human right.

The new contract includes a 24% pay increase over five years and five annual lump-sum payments of $1000.

Congress invoked its sweeping powers to block strikes involving transportation - authority it does not have in other labor disputes.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:25pMore than 1,000 New York Times union employees pledge to walk out
RE
03:24pActivision Blizzard game testers vote to form union
RE
03:18pNasdaq composite turns positive for the session…
RE
03:16pS&p 500 turns positive…
RE
03:13pNew York Times Guild Says More Than 1,000 Guild Members Pledged To Walk Out If NYTimes Does Not Agree To Fair Contract By Dec. 8 - Tweet
RE
03:13pNew york times guild says more than 1,000 guild members pledged…
RE
03:13pU.s. deputy secretary of state wendy sherman: china protests hav…
RE
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 14.31% This Week to Settle at $6.2810 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pU.S. Fed proposes framework for how banks manage climate-related financial risk
RE
03:01pGermany, others demand clarity on EU plan on telco network costs
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1As the Fed plans to 'raise and hold,' new projections may show the cost
2ECB's Lagarde warns some fiscal policies in Europe could fuel excess de..
3Musk delivers first Tesla Semi trucks
4U.S. job growth likely slowed again in November; labor market still tig..
5Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, BT Group, Ecolab, GSK, Sainsbury....

HOT NEWS