"This is monumental day," Biden said at the White House.

The bill includes provisions to help states keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others and blocks gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried intimate partners.

It does not ban sales of assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines.

(Reportng by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Lucia Mutikani; editing by John Stonestreet)