Biden signs condolence book for 'honorable' Queen

09/18/2022 | 01:56pm EDT
STORY: "Our hearts go out to the Royal Family," the president said.

Biden paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the eve of her state funeral on Sunday, appearing on a balcony overlooking the coffin of Britain's late monarch as she lay in state.

Biden is among the scores of dignitaries and royals from across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas who will attend Monday's funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people have descended on London to pay tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who died on Sept. 8 aged 96.

Biden was one of the 14 U.S. presidents in office during her 70-year reign, of which Elizabeth met all except Lyndon Johnson, starting with Harry Truman in 1951 when she was still a princess.

Biden will join presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens and sultans representing nearly 200 countries and territories at the funeral.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS