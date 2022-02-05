Log in
Biden signs executive order protecting construction workers

02/05/2022 | 12:33am EST
Biden signed the order during a visit to Ironworkers Local 5 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where he was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

The order will apply to $262 billion in federal construction contracting and impact nearly 200,000 workers.

Project labor agreements are collective bargaining agreements between building trade unions and contractors, which set wages, employment conditions, and dispute resolution on specific projects.

Democratic presidents in the past have typically supported applying such agreements to the massive U.S. federal contracting budget, while Republican presidents have rescinded them.

The order, which will go into effect immediately, comes on the heels of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law by Biden that invests in the country's roads, ports and bridges.


© Reuters 2022
