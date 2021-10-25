Biden signs order imposing new international travel vaccine rules, lifting restrictions

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on
Monday signed an order imposing new vaccine requirements for
most foreign national air travelers and lifting severe travel
restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective Nov.
8, the White House said.
The extraordinary U.S. travel restrictions were first
imposed in early 2020 to address the spread of COVID-19. The
rules bar most non-U.S. citizens who within the last 14 days
have been in the United Kingdom, the 26 Schengen countries in
Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South
Africa, Iran and Brazil.
"It is in the interests of the United States to move away
from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied
during the COVID-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy
that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe
resumption of international air travel to the United States,"
Biden's proclamation says.
The White House confirmed that children under 18 are exempt
from the new vaccine requirements as are people with some
medical issues. Non-tourist travelers from about 50 countries
with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will also be
eligible for exemption from the rules. Those receiving an
exemption will generally need to be vaccinated if they intend to
remain in the United States for more than 60 days.
The White House first disclosed https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/us-relax-travel-restrictions-passengers-uk-eu-november-source-2021-09-20
on Sept. 20 it would remove restrictions in early November for
fully vaccinated air travelers from 33 countries.
The Biden administration also detailed requirements airlines
must follow to confirm foreign travelers have been vaccinated
before boarding U.S.-bound flights.
One concern among U.S. officials and airlines is making sure
foreign travelers are aware of the new vaccine rules that will
take effect in just two weeks.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is
issuing on Monday new contact tracing rules requiring airlines
to collect information from international air passengers as
needed "to follow up with travelers who have been exposed to
COVID-19 variants or other pathogens."
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine
authorized for use by U.S. regulators or the World Health
Organization https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-will-accept-who-approved-covid-19-vaccines-international-visitors-2021-10-08
and will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-will-accept-mixed-doses-vaccines-international-travelers-2021-10-15
from travelers.
Foreign air travelers will need to provide vaccination
documentation from an "official source" and airlines must
confirm the last dose was at least two weeks earlier than the
travel date.
International air travelers will need to provide proof of a
negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure. The
White House said unvaccinated Americans and foreign nationals
receiving exemptions will need to provide proof of a negative
COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departing.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore
and Chizu Nomiyama)