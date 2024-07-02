STORY: :: Biden says 'ignoring climate change
is deadly' as the U.S. faces heat waves
:: Washington D.C.
:: July 2, 2024
Biden delivered his remarks on extreme weather during a visit to an emergency operations center in Washington D.C.
The White House will hold this summer a summit on extreme heat.
Extreme weather, including extreme heat, also harms the economy. A White House fact sheet said a record 28 individual billion-dollar extreme weather and climate disasters in 2023 caused more than $90 billion in damage to the economy.