STORY: :: Biden says 'ignoring climate change

is deadly' as the U.S. faces heat waves

:: Washington D.C.

:: July 2, 2024

Biden delivered his remarks on extreme weather during a visit to an emergency operations center in Washington D.C.

The White House will hold this summer a summit on extreme heat.

Extreme weather, including extreme heat, also harms the economy. A White House fact sheet said a record 28 individual billion-dollar extreme weather and climate disasters in 2023 caused more than $90 billion in damage to the economy.