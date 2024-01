STORY: Biden's speech made the case that Trump represented a threat to the U.S economy, democracy and women's rights, and that the former president failed to support the rights of Black citizens. He also echoed questions over Trump's cognitive abilities, following several verbal gaffes, raised by Trump's Republican rival Nikki Haley.

Although Democrats have no hope of winning the state in the November general election, Biden hopes the focus on South Carolina will help bolster support among Black voters.

At the Saturday event, Biden's speech was interrupted three separate times by protesters critical of his administration's cozy relationship with Israel and the killing of Palestinians.