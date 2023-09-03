STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden was in northern Florida on Saturday, surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia...

comforting people affected by the storm.

"If there's anything your state needs, I'm ready to mobilize that support."

Biden spoke after touring the hurricane damage.

"Here in Live Oak, massive trees, as I just was referring, were uprooted from intense hurricane force winds, flooding and severe damage of homes and businesses .. Nobody can deny the impact of climate crisis - at least nobody intelligent can deny the impact of a climate crisis any more."

While there, Biden did not meet with the state's governor Ron DeSantis, a potential presidential rival who is running for the 2024 Republican nomination.

But the two have spoken regularly this week about the storm, which pummeled Florida's Big Bend region with Category 3 winds of nearly 125 mph.

FEMA's director, Deanne Criswell, said on Saturday that search and rescue operations had wrapped up and that officials were now focused on restoring power to the affected regions.

Biden, along with the First Lady, took an aerial tour of the damage and received a briefing on recovery efforts.

"I just want to thank the citizens... where citizens got out and pulled out a chainsaw and helped a neighbor"

This trip comes just a week after Biden visited Hawaii in the aftermath of deadly wildfires there.