Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California

IRVINE, Calif., Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe
Biden criticized Republicans and drug companies during a stop at
a California community college on Friday as he campaigned for
fellow Democrats in November's midterm elections.
Biden's trip includes stops in California on Friday and
Oregon on Saturday as the president looks to position his party,
the Democrats, as a champion of consumers and lower healthcare
costs at a time that inflation ranks among voters' top concerns.
The midterm elections are on Nov. 8.
“We took on Big Pharma and we beat them, finally,” Biden
said, referring to the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act’s
provisions allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices,
caps the cost senior citizens are charged for prescriptions and
lowers insulin prescriptions to $35 for Medicare beneficiaries.
Biden promised to cap the insulin price at $35 for all
Americans if Democrats keep the House and Senate. Most forecasts
show Democrats with a slight advantage in the Senate and
Republicans with a larger advantage in the House.
He claimed that Republicans will repeal the prescription
drug price caps and take away Medicare's ability to negotiate
drug prices if they take control.
Biden's motorcade was greeted in Irvine by more than 1,000
raucous protesters calling for Democracy in Iran, where
anti-government demonstrations have raged for several weeks.
The president made reference to the protests in his remarks,
saying that the United States stood with the Iranian people.
"He was moved by the protests that he saw from ... Iranian
Americans who were there," White House spokeswoman Karine
Jean-Pierre said later. "It struck him and he wanted to comment
about that at the top."
The president was introduced by Democratic Representative
Katie Porter, who has grilled bank and drug company executives
on their profits in widely viewed Congressional hearings.
“Here’s the stone cold truth. Corporate greed worsens health
outcomes, rips off taxpayers and threatens our capitalist
economy,” Porter said, accusing the pharmaceutical industry of
crushing competition and price transparency.
Biden signed an order Friday requiring the U.S. Department
of Health & Human Services (HHS) to outline within 90 days how
it will use new models of care and payment to cut drug costs.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices jumped 8.2% in
the 12 months through September, after peaking above 9% in the
summer and growing at their fastest pace since 1981. Healthcare
costs were partly to blame in the most recent month, along with
food and rent.
HHS was given the power to promote new approaches to
lowering costs and widening care through an Innovation Center,
created by a 2010 healthcare reform law known as Obamacare and
housed at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Some 65 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare programs,
which have repeatedly come under fire for its cost to taxpayers.
