STORY: Holding an event in Atlanta, Biden took aim at the former president for entertaining Hungary's right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his Florida club in recent days, accusing him of "sucking up to... wannabe-dictators and authoritarian thugs all around the world."

Biden showed sympathy with a pro-Palestinian protester who was escorted out after calling him "Genocide Joe" and interrupting the event. The president continues to grapple with a backlash among Democrats for his support of Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza, discontent that could manifest itself in the party's nominating contest in Georgia on Tuesday (March 12).

He also appeared to make an attempt at appeasing anti-Trump Republicans, as both parties now try to woo supporters of Nikki Haley, Trump's last Republican rival who's finally quit the race.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans are trying to take our freedoms away. By the way, not all Republicans. This isn't your father's Republican Party. These guys are different. But guess what? We're not going to let them take them away," Biden said.

There may not be a more hotly contested state than Georgia in the November 5 general election, which swung to Biden by a margin of just 0.23% in the 2020 election and was central to Trump's false claims that he was the victim of widespread election fraud. The former president faces criminal charges in the state over his attempts to interfere with the vote count there.