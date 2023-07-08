STORY: "I don't know anybody who likes being viewed as having been played for a sucker."

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday sought to connect with Americans who'd been hit with surprise medical bills, sometimes amounting to hundreds or thousands of dollars.

At a White House event, Biden announced new steps to crack down on so-called junk fees and lower healthcare costs associated with what he called 'short term' medical plans, which he said in some cases stretched out for years without providing proper coverage.

"Under our rule, short-term plans would have to be short-term. That means four months or less, not three years. Insurance companies would also be required to provide a clear disclaimer upfront about what's covered and what is not covered instead of burying it in fine print. Second, we're cracking down on surprise medical bills, which I thought we had made some progress on..."

The Obama administration in 2016 limited short-term insurance plans to three months to try to get more people on year-round plans, but regulations adopted by the Trump administration in 2018 allowed people to stay on such plans for 12 months and renew them for three years.

The White House said those plans were hurting Americans with hefty, surprise bills.

"In America, it sounds corny, but fairness is something we kind of expect."

Biden - who has watched his public approval ratings sag under the weight of voters' anxiety about inflation and the economy's direction - has made it a priority to fight hidden fees of all types, from travel to ticket sellers.