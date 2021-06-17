Biden talks down Russia, spurs allies in bid to back Putin into a corner

WASHINGTON/GENEVA, June 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden
on his first foreign foray sought to cast Russia not as a direct
competitor to the United States but as a bit player in world
where Washington is increasingly pre-occupied by China.
Aides said Biden wanted to send a message that Putin was
isolating himself on the international stage with his actions,
ranging from election interference and cyber-attacks against
Western nations to his treatment of domestic critics.
But Biden could struggle in a parallel attempt to stop the
rot in U.S.-Russia relations and deter the threat of nuclear
conflict while also talking down Russia, some observers said.
"The administration wants to de-escalate tensions. It's not
clear to me that Putin does," said Tim Morrison, a national
security adviser during the Trump administration. "The only
cards he has to play are those of the disruptor."
Officials on both sides had played down the chances of major
breakthroughs at the talks, and they were right. None
materialized.
on arms control as well as cyber security and to look for areas
of possible cooperation, signs of some hope for a relationship
between two countries with little common ground of late.
Ties were already frayed when Biden, at the start of his
administration, repeated his description of Putin as "a killer."
That deepened a diplomatic rift that saw both countries withdraw
their ambassadors from each others' capital.
Echoing an approach by former President Barack Obama, who
called Russia a “regional power” after it annexed Crimea from
Ukraine in 2014, Biden sought to cast Russia not as a direct
competitor to the United States.
Speaking after his meeting with Putin, Biden said Russia
wants "desperately to remain a major power."
"Russia is in a very, very difficult spot right now. They
are being squeezed by China,” Biden said before boarding his
plane out of Geneva, quipping that the Russians “don't want to
be known as, as some critics have said, you know, the Upper
Volta with nuclear weapons." Biden was referring to the former
French West African colony, which changed its name to Burkina
Faso.
Biden also pointed to the troubles of Russia’s economy and
called out Putin on Russia’s detention of two Americans, and
threats toward U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe and
Radio Liberty.
American businessmen “don’t want to hang out in Moscow,” he
said.
Matthew Schmidt, associate professor at the University of
New Haven and a specialist on Russian and Eurasian affairs, said
Biden was seeking to undermine Putin's importance on the global
stage.
"The strategy is very simply to push Putin's buttons, but
with some real facts," Schmidt said. "Backlash will happen
anyways, regardless."
Putin, a former agent in Russia’s KGB security agency, lived
through the fall of the Soviet Union, a humiliation for the
nation that he has sought to right with increasingly aggressive
foreign policy, as seen in the Crimea move and Russian support
for separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Biden arrived at the lakeside villa in Geneva where he met
Putin on Wednesday on the back of meetings of the G7 group of
nations and the NATO alliance.
A senior administration official said Biden’s approach to
Russia was more likely to be successful because Biden met Putin
straight after rallying allies around the principle of
upholding a “rules-based international order” at a G7 meeting in
Britain and talks with NATO members in Brussels.
“There was strong alignment on the basic proposition that we
all need to defend … this order, because the alternative is the
law of the jungle and chaos, which is in no one's interest,” the
official said.
At home, Biden's Republican opponents quickly criticized
Biden for failing to block a major Russian-backed natural gas
pipeline being built in Europe.
U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham, a frequent Republican critic of
Biden, said he was disturbed to hear the president suggest Putin
would be troubled by how other countries view him.
“It is clear to me that Putin could care less about how he's
viewed by others and, quite frankly, would enjoy the reputation
of being able to successfully interfere in the internal matters
of other countries,” the South Carolina senator said.
