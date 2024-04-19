WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday announced the nomination of Curtis Ried as the U.S. representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Ried serves as chief of staff and executive secretary of the White House National Security Council.

The OSCE, the world's largest regional security organization of 57 states, brings on equal footing the United States and all European states, including Russia and all states of the former Soviet Union, among others.

Russia has tried to undermine the organization. In the months following its invasion of Ukraine, Russia said the OSCE was losing its meaning and not focusing on matters closely related to security.

