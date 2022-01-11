Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden targets Republicans, supports Senate rule change for voting rights law

01/11/2022 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Biden returns to the White House in Washington

ATLANTA (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday made an impassioned plea for U.S. voting rights legislation stalled in Congress and said Democratic lawmakers should make a major change in Senate rules to override Republican opposition.

Calling it a "battle for the soul of America," Biden put the voting rights effort on par with the fight against segregation by slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

He also likened it to the struggle against the forces behind the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020, by supporters of former President Donald Trump, which Biden called an "attempted coup."

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stood before King's gravesite as his family stood nearby, heads bowed.

Then they both spoke at Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, two historically Black schools, to call for passage of legislation currently being held up in Congress by Republican senators who have uniformly refused to support it.

"Not a single Republican has displayed the courage to stand up to a defeated president, to protect America's right to vote. Not one," Biden said, referring to Trump.

Biden said if no breakthrough on the legislation can be achieved, lawmakers in the Senate should "change the rules including getting rid of the filibuster for this."

The filibuster is a parliamentary maneuver to require a 60-vote majority in the Senate for passage instead of a simple majority.

"Sadly the United States Senate, designed to be the greatest deliberative body, has been rendered a shell of its former self," Biden said.

It was Biden's most direct plea to date for the Senate to change its rules.

"Hear me plainly," said Biden. "The battle for the soul of America is not over. We must stand strong and stand together to make that Jan. 6 does not mark the end of our democracy but begins the renaissance of our democracy."

"Pass the Freedom to Vote act. Pass it now to prevent voter suppression," he said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Merdie Nzanga, Richard Cowan, Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Editing by Heather Timmons and Cynthia Osterman)

By Trevor Hunnicutt


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.70% 888.19 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC. 0.53% 51.69 Delayed Quote.7.26%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pJudges uphold North Carolina's new congressional map in win for Republicans
RE
05:45pBiden targets Republicans, supports Senate rule change for voting rights law
RE
05:41pQUOTES : Reactions to Biden speech on U.S. voting rights
RE
05:41pUtilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pN.Korea's Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after watching hypersonic missile test
RE
05:38pN.Korea's Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after watching hypersonic missile test
RE
05:36pWells Fargo to scrap bounced check, overdraft protection fees by March 30
RE
05:36pCommunications Services Up On Risk Rotation -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:35pDogecoin Gained 6.22% to $0.1525 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 5.17% to $3232.52 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks bounce, investors digest news of 2022 rate hikes
2U.S. economy can withstand Fed tightening, Omicron surge, Powell says
3Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
4Analyst recommendations: AMD, Danaher, Darktrace, Intel, Tesla...
5Wall Street closes higher after Powell testimony eases investors' conce..

HOT NEWS