Biden tells Ukraine that U.S. will 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades -White House

The call came days after Biden held a second conversation https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/biden-speak-with-ukraine-president-sunday-white-house-2021-12-31 in a month with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid tensions on Russia's border with Ukraine, where Russia has massed some 100,000 troops.

"President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement following the call.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Daniel Wallis)