Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden tells emir he will make Qatar major non-NATO ally

01/31/2022 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden promised Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, on Monday that he will soon designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, granting special status to a key friend in a turbulent region.

During a meeting in the Oval Office, Biden said he planned to notify the U.S. Congress soon of the designation, which is granted by the United States to close, non-NATO allies that have strategic working relationships with the U.S. military.

"Qatar is a good friend and reliable and capable partner. And I'm notifying Congress that I will designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally to reflect the importance of our relationship. I think it's long overdue," Biden told reporters with the emir sitting at his side.

Qatar is the world's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas and may divert supplies https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/qatar-could-reroute-some-gas-europe-with-us-mediation-source-2022-01-26 to Europe if the Ukraine conflict disrupts Russian gas deliveries to the continent.

Biden's agenda for the Oval Office also included the Iran nuclear talks and relations with Afghanistan, where Washington's interests are now represented by the small Gulf country.

Tamim was also meeting separately with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and discussing arms sales and other military issues with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, an official told reporters.

Biden said he and the emir had a lot on their agenda on Monday including strengthening commercial and investment cooperation.

He hailed a new deal that Qatar Airways Group signed with Boeing that he said will create "tens of thousands of good-paying jobs.'

Boeing Co secured a launch order from Qatar Airways for a new freighter version of its 777X passenger jet and a provisional order for 737 MAX jets in a Washington ceremony on Monday. [L1N2UB0RF]

Biden said the United Arab Emirates defeated a ballistic missile attack launched by the Houthis from Yemen on Sunday. "We've been in daily contact with UAE to address those threats," he said.

He said he had directed the Pentagon's Austin to do everything he could to communicate the support of the United States for the UAE, Saudi Arabia and throughout the Gulf region.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Alistair Bell)

By Jeff Mason


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.84% 4.1286 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
OVAL CORPORATION 0.40% 253 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 5.04% 228.1581 Delayed Quote.24.37%
THE BOEING COMPANY 4.02% 198.2 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38pBritish foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus
RE
03:37pCanada's Trudeau 'not intimidated' by trucker protest, says he has COVID
RE
03:35pAhmaud Arbery killer admits race played role in Georgia murder
RE
03:33pFed's Barkin says pace of U.S. rate hikes depends on inflation
RE
03:31pOil posts biggest monthly gain in a year on tight supply, political tensions
RE
03:31pSony to buy 'Halo' videogame creator Bungie in $3.6 billion deal
RE
03:30pHistorically Black U.S. colleges and universities given all clear after threats
RE
03:13pBiden tells emir he will make Qatar major non-NATO ally
RE
03:09pBritain's Tesco calls time on 'Jack's' stores
RE
03:06pJamaica digital currency due for national roll-out in coming months - central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook owner Meta to lift veil off its metaverse business
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Berkeley, Beyond Meat, Tesco, ..
3Global stocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016
4Italy's Saipem sinks after profit warning and call for cash
5French supermarket group Casino's shares slump after profit warning

HOT NEWS