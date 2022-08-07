Log in
Biden tests negative for COVID again, leaves White House

08/07/2022 | 10:58am EDT
STORY: Biden's trip comes as the Senate repelled attempts to amend a $430 billion measure sought by the president, as Democrats forged ahead with efforts to pass a bill aimed at controlling climate change and cutting prescription drug costs for the elderly.

Biden, 79, had tested positive for the virus for days in what Dr. Kevin O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of people who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.


HOT NEWS