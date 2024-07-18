STORY: The White House says President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

That came during a campaign trail trip to Las Vegas.

Earlier in the day he was seen shaking hands with diners at a restaurant.

Biden was due to speak for UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, when the CEO came on stage and announced he would not be attending the event.

"He just tested positive for COVID. .... He said to tell my folks that we're not going to get rid of him that quickly."

The U.S. President has since boarded Air Force One to return home to Delaware, where he'll self-isolate after experiencing mild symptoms.

The 81-year-old President remains defiant as calls grow for him to drop his bid for another term in office... some fellow Democrats feel he's too old to seek re-election.

On Wednesday - ABC News, citing sources, said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told Biden in a meeting Saturday it would be better for the country and the Democratic Party if he ended his re-election campaign.

Schumer's office called the ABC report "idle speculation", and said Schumer, "conveyed the views of his caucus directly to President Biden.

Earlier on Wednesday, House Democrat Adam Schiff came out publicly to call Biden to "pass the torch" to someone else.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll that ended Tuesday found some 40% of Democratic registered voters said Biden should drop his re-election bid.

Meanwhile, some 65% of independent registered voters agreed with them.