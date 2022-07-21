Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden tests positive for COVID, will continue to work -White House

07/21/2022 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden travels to Massachusetts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing "very mild symptoms," the White House said.

Biden, 79, will go on carrying out the duties of the office and has begun taking a course of the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, according to his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.

"He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms," she said in a statement.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jean-Pierre said Biden had been speaking with his staff by phone and will continue to participate in meetings by phone and Zoom from the residence while he recovers. He will resume in-person work once he tests negative, she said.

The White House will provide a daily update on the president's health in the meantime, Jean-Pierre said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Howard Goller)

By Trevor Hunnicutt


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39aBiden tests positive for COVID, will continue to work -White House
RE
10:36aAnalysis-Race for Downing Street drives tax policy split into UK Conservatives
RE
10:35aBrazil's federal tax revenue grows 17.96% for record June
RE
10:34aNigerian aviation authority suspends Dana Airline after audit
RE
10:31aMexico concerned by Chinese retailer Shein's use of a Mayan design
RE
10:31aS.African rand gains after central bank hikes rates to biggest since 2002
RE
10:28aBiden tests positive for COVID-19 - White House
RE
10:24aPrivate equity firms pounce to take companies private
RE
10:24aECB goes big with 50 basis point hike, ending negative rates era
RE
10:14aFactbox-ECB unveils new TPI anti-fragmentation instrument
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S.Korea's POSCO Holdings hit by surging raw materials costs
2Social media revenue growth expected to slow as TikTok, Apple compete
3China fines Didi Global $1.2 billion for violating data security laws
4Analyst recommendations: Tesla, Nike, Netflix, Idexx Laboratories, Biog..
5Evolution: Interim report January-June 2022

HOT NEWS