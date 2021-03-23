Biden to announce 2022 discretionary funding request next week -official

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration
plans to release its discretionary funding request for 2022 next
week, with a full budget proposal set to be announced later this
spring, a budget official said on Tuesday.
The official, who declined to be named, said the phased
roll-out was designed to prioritize the discretionary funding
because Congress needed the information Congress to start its
appropriations process.
The full budget will include mandatory spending and tax
reform proposals, in addition to discretionary spending, the
official added.
News of the budget release, previously reported by
Bloomberg, came after the White House attributed delays to
"intransigence" on the part of the former Trump administration.
"There were some challenges that came about during the
transition, in terms of a bit of intransigence from the outgoing
administration and lack of cooperation," White House press
secretary Jen Psaki said last month.
Like past presidential budget proposals, Biden’s plan is
unlikely to become law as is, but it signals his spending
priorities before Congress, where Democrats enjoy slim
majorities, makes its own funding decisions.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Angus MacSwan)