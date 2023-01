WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will ask House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy if he will meet his "Constitutional obligation" to prevent a U.S. default when he hosts the Republican leader at the White House on Wednesday, according to the White House.

A White House spokesperson on Sunday said the conversation would cover "a range of issues," including the U.S. debt and economy. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Daphne Psaledakis)