Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Biden to attack House Republicans in economic speech

01/26/2023 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden speaks about continued support for Ukraine at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will use a speech at a steamfitters union hall on Thursday to launch an attack against Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives, saying that some of their proposals are dangerous for the U.S. economy.

Biden, believed to be laying the groundwork for a bid for re-election in 2024, will visit the union hall in Springfield, Virginia, a Washington suburb.

Republicans seized control of the House by a narrow margin in last November's midterm elections and in the weeks since they took power Biden has sought to portray them as out of step with the concerns of Americans.

A White House official said Biden will seek to tie House Republicans to former President Donald Trump, the Republican who Biden ousted in the 2020 election. Biden will refer to them as beholden to Trump, who used a "Make America Great Again" slogan.

"The president will outline the biggest threat to our economic progress: House Republicans' MAGA economic plan," the official said.

Biden has already warned he would veto Republican proposals on the strategic petroleum reserves, cutting taxes on corporations and a national sales tax should they reach his desk. Biden's Democrats control the Senate.

It will be Biden's first major economic speech of the year and he will use it promote his record on the U.S. economy, including the creation of more manufacturing jobs and a low unemployment rate.

The economy under Biden has been gripped by inflation but that may now be ebbing.

Biden will say his policies "are laying the foundation for strong and stable growth," the White House official said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Steve Holland


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:37aGreenwashing on food, drink, toiletry labels to be scrutinised in UK
RE
05:36aSouth African rand flat ahead of rate decision
RE
05:32aJapan to downgrade coronavirus classification on May 8 - NHK
RE
05:29aTurkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge
RE
05:28aIMF urges Japan to meet spending rise with higher revenue
RE
05:21aSterling Could Fall if BOE Issues Cautious Outlook
DJ
05:20aIMF says BOJ could enhance yield flexibility before price goal met
RE
05:18aLebanese protest in anger over efforts to hamstring blast probe
RE
05:04aIndia sells first green bonds at 5-6 basis points below sovereign yields
RE
05:04aBiden to attack House Republicans in economic speech
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. economic growth expected in fourth quarter, outlook darkeni..
2Nokia 4Q Profit Beat Forecasts Amid Strong Demand for Networks and Infr..
3Nikola highlights its integrated hydrogen solution and introduces new h..
4TESLA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5Novozymes delivers historically strong full-year results

HOT NEWS