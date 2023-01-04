Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Biden to celebrate acts of 'courage and patriotism' countering Jan. 6 attack

01/04/2023 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of former president Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will celebrate the "courage and patriotism" of people who fought back against the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol during a ceremony on Friday, the second anniversary of the attack, the White House said.

Friday's event in the White House's East Room will mark a rare moment for Biden to wade into the issues stoked by the deadly riot by supporters of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. Their actions interrupted the certification of the Democrat's 2020 victory.

"An important focus of his remarks will be on recognizing Americans who showed courage and patriotism, who put themselves in danger on behalf of others and on behalf of our democracy," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"On Jan. 6, there were continued, countless examples of Americans who showed up and showed those best values of who we are and so you'll hear from him directly. ... The president wants to lift up the Americans who stood up on one of the darkest days of our democracy," she said.

Soon to enter his third year in office, Biden has said he intends to seek another four-year term but has not formally his candidacy.

Trump, who never conceded defeat in the 2020 election, has already announced that he is seeking his party's nomination again in 2024.

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the attack last month asked federal prosecutors to charge Trump with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection. It was the first time in history that Congress had referred a former president for criminal prosecution.

Trump, who is facing two other federal probes, has dismissed the House investigation as partisan.

The former president gave a fiery speech to his supporters on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, and publicly chastised then Vice President Mike Pence for not going along with his scheme to reject ballots cast for Biden.

Trump then waited hours before making a public statement as thousands of his supporters raged through the Capitol, assaulting police and threatening to hang Pence.

Five people, including a police officer, died during or shortly after the incident and more than 140 police officers were injured. The Capitol suffered millions of dollars in damage.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Mark Porter)

By Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:47pFrench privacy watchdog fines Apple over personalised ads
RE
01:44p'Fearless' Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives in Washington to lead Trump probes
RE
01:41pMcDonald's set to exit Kazakhstan on Russian war spillover - Bloomberg News
RE
01:40pIran summons French envoy over 'insulting' cartoons
RE
01:34pTesla Files Paperwork To Make Electric Motors For Airplanes, Boats, And More-Electrek
RE
01:34pTesla files paperwork to make electric motors for airplanes,…
RE
01:32pU.S. forces glass, security companies to drop noncompete clauses for workers
RE
01:29pEmirati FM meets Syria's Assad in Damascus in further sign of thawing ties
RE
01:27pU.S., New York sue Credit Acceptance, allege predatory auto lending
RE
01:20pU.S. embassy in Cuba resumes full immigrant visa processing for first time since 2017
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: New year, same ol' Fed
2Analyst recommendations: Air Products, BNY Mellon, Celanese, Morgan Sta..
3Sanofi expects Q4 earnings boost from foreign exchange, flu vaccine sal..
4China urges 'final victory' over COVID as global concern mounts over sp..
5New version of hydrogen strategy: praise and criticism from the gas ind..

HOT NEWS