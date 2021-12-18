Biden to deliver Tuesday speech on Omicron variant amid COVID rise -NBC News

Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on Tuesday addressing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, NBC News reported https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/biden-address-omicron-variant-unveil-new-steps-help-communities-tuesda-rcna9263 on Saturday, citing a White House official.

Biden is expected to go beyond his "Winter Plan" with additional steps to help communities in need, the report said. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)