Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden to deliver Tuesday speech on Omicron variant amid COVID rise -NBC News

12/18/2021 | 02:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on Tuesday addressing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, NBC News reported https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/biden-address-omicron-variant-unveil-new-steps-help-communities-tuesda-rcna9263 on Saturday, citing a White House official.

Biden is expected to go beyond his "Winter Plan" with additional steps to help communities in need, the report said. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pFrance to support ski resorts hit by British tourists ban
RE
02:46pHong Kong candidates run in "patriots"-only legislative election
RE
02:25pBiden to deliver Tuesday speech on Omicron variant amid COVID rise -NBC News
RE
02:25pBiden to deliver tuesday speech on omicron variant as covid cases rise - nbc news
RE
02:10pOmicron coronavirus cases surge in UK, scientists see bigger wave
RE
02:08pNetherlands to go into strict Christmas lockdown
RE
01:54pUK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
RE
01:54pTurkish finance minister briefs banking sector on new economic model
RE
01:50pCABEI supports event for young entrepreneurs in Argentina
PU
01:50pBCIE BANCO CENTROAMERICANO DE INTEGRACIÓN : CABEI supports specialized medical care for Nicaraguan children
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
2Turkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
3Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply on Saturd..
4China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
5Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15

HOT NEWS