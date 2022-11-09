Advanced search
Biden to deliver remarks on U.S. election at 4 p.m./2100 GMT

11/09/2022 | 12:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden attends a rally with Democratic nominee for Maryland Governor Moore, Senator Van Hollen and other Maryland Democrats, in Bowie

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he will deliver remarks on Wednesday afternoon about the U.S. midterm elections, in which his Democratic Party performed better than expected.

The White House said the remarks would be at 4 p.m./ 2100 GMT.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)


© Reuters 2022
