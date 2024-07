WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will sit down for his first televised interview with ABC News following last week's presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, the news network said on Tuesday.

The interview, excerpts of which ABC said will air on Friday, comes as the president seeks to reassure fellow Democrats following a widely panned performance at Thursday's debate.

