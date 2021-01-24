Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new COVID-19 variant -CDC

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will
impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who
have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday in a bid to
contain the spread of a new variant of COVID-19, a senior U.S.
public health official told Reuters.
Biden on Monday is also reimposing an entry ban on nearly
all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United
Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel
across open borders.
"We are adding South Africa to the restricted list because
of the concerning variant present that has already spread beyond
South Africa," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal
deputy director, in an interview Sunday.
She added the agency was "putting in place this suite of
measures to protect Americans and also to reduce the risk of
these variants spreading and worsening the current pandemic."
Then-President Donald Trump directed on Jan. 18 those
restrictions on Brazil and Europe be lifted effective Tuesday
but Biden's proclamation will rescind that decision.
Biden, who took office on Wednesday, is taking an aggressive
approach to combating the spread of the virus after Trump
rejected mandates sought by U.S. health agencies.
Some health officials are concerned that current vaccines
may not be effective against the South Africa variant, which
also raises the prospect of re-infection.
The South African variant, also known as the 501Y.V2
variant, is 50% more infectious and has been detected in at
least 20 countries. CDC officials told Reuters they would be
open to adding additional countries to the list if needed.
The South African variant has not yet been found in the
United States but at least 20 U.S. states have detected a UK
variant known as B.1.1.7. Current vaccines appear effective
against the UK mutations.
The South African embassy in Washington did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
CDC ORDERS COMING
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director (CDC)
head Rochelle Walensky will sign a separate order Monday
requiring masks on all airplanes, ferries, trains, subways,
buses, taxis, and ride-share vehicles for all travelers two and
older, officials said. The new requirements are set to take
effect in the coming days, they said, and masks can be removed
for brief periods while eating or drinking.
On Tuesday, new CDC rules take effect requiring all
international air travelers 2 and older to present a negative
coronavirus test taken within three calendar days of travel or
proof of recovery from COVID-19 to enter the United States.
The CDC will not, as it said on Jan. 12, consider granting
temporary waivers to airlines to exempt some travelers from
countries with limited testing capacity. Numerous U.S. airlines
last week had asked CDC for waivers, airline officials said.
But CDC officials said they would consider case-by-case
humanitarian exemptions for some travelers if needed.
CDC officials noted 120 countries currently have mandatory
COVID-19 testing requirements for international travel.
The CDC order says travelers should self-quarantine for
seven days upon return to the United States and consider getting
a new COVID-19 test within three to five days of returning to
the United States.
"With the pandemic worsening and these more contagious
variants emerging it’s not the time to lift restrictions on
international travel," Schuchat said.
CDC officials have for weeks discussed the possibility of
adding these testing requirements before U.S. domestic flights
or requiring testing upon return from international travel but
have made no decisions.
The U.S. restrictions barring most visitors from Europe have
been in place since mid-March when Trump signed proclamations
imposing them, while the Brazilian entry ban was imposed in May.
The restriction, along with the new South Africa ones, mean most
non-U.S. citizens who have been in one of those countries within
the last 14 days are not eligible to travel to the United
States.
Permanent U.S. residents and family members and some other
non-U.S. citizens are permitted to return to the United States
under the order.
Under Trump, the CDC push to mandate masks in transit was
blocked and the agency instead only issued strong
recommendations for mask use and officials initially blocked
mandating COVID-19 testing for travelers from the UK before
relenting on Dec. 24.
Trump opposed efforts by Congress to require masks in
transit. Airlines have required passengers to wear masks and
some local governments mandate mask use.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)