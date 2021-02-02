Biden to issue executive order requiring review of critical supply chains -sources

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is
planning to take an executive action mandating a review of
critical U.S. supply chains, focusing on both government
contractors and private industry with an eye to securing U.S.
industrial supplies from competitors including China, according
to two people familiar with the matter.
The order, which will mandate a 100-day review, will focus
heavily on supplies needed to combat the COVID-19 crisis, but
also include an analysis of critical technology and raw
materials, the sources said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Trevor Hunnicutt)