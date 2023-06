Biden to kick off re-election campaign in swing state of Pennsylvania -statement

Today at 10:34 am Share

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will hold his first campaign event next week as he seeks to make his case for re-election, according to a statement released by the White House.

Biden will attend a rally with union members in Philadelphia on June 17, the statement said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Rami Ayyub)