WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will make remarks on Monday evening at 1945 ET (2345 GMT) on the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity, the White House said.

The U.S. Supreme Court found on Monday that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can be for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)