WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet the wife and daughter of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died last week, on Thursday in California, NBC reported.

Navalny, 47, fell unconscious and died suddenly on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony above the Arctic Circle where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.

Biden condemned Navalny's death and said on Tuesday that the United States would announce a major package of sanctions against Russia in response.

The latest punitive measures will target a range of items, including the country's defense and industrial bases, along with sources of revenue for the economy, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

