Biden to meet with U.S. lawmakers Monday on infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
plans to meet with a bipartisan group of U.S. House and Senate
lawmakers on Monday on his proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure
and jobs plan, the White House confirmed on Friday.
Senator Deb Fischer, the senior Republican on the Commerce
Committee's subcommittee that oversees surface transportation
and other issues, was invited to attend the meeting, a
spokeswoman for the senator said.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden will be
discussing his plan "and the need for a bold,
once-in-a-generation investment in America to put millions of
people to work."
Confirming the meeting reported earlier based on sources
briefed on the matter, Psaki, however, declined to disclose the
attendees.
Biden's "American Jobs Plan" would hike corporate taxes and
eliminate fossil fuel tax breaks to spend $2 trillion on
infrastructure, such as roads, tackles climate change and boosts
human services like care for the elderly.
It would also dedicate $100 billion to electric vehicle
rebates and $100 billion to extend broadband internet to
unserved areas. It would direct tens of billions of dollars to
boost U.S. semiconductor production, eliminate lead pipes and
spend more than $165 billion to boost passenger rail and
transit.
Biden’s second multitrillion-dollar legislative proposal in
two months in office has prompted a partisan clash in Congress,
where members largely agree investments are needed but are
divided on the total size and inclusion of programs
traditionally seen as social services.
Biden’s team believes a government-directed effort to
strengthen the economy is the best way to provide support to an
economy walloped by the coronavirus pandemic and contend with
increased competition and a national security threat posed by
China.
On Wednesday, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said
infrastructure legislation could win support from Republicans in
Congress if it targets traditional projects involving roads,
bridges and broadband and does not unwind 2017 tax cuts.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Marguerita Choy)