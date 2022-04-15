Biden to nominate former Treasury official Barr for Fed top regulatory job

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on
Friday said he would nominate former Treasury official Michael
Barr to be the Federal Reserve's top regulatory official,
replacing Sarah Bloom Raskin who withdrew in March after failing
to win the backing of moderate Democrats.
Barr, now a professor at the University of Michigan Law
School, was a central figure at the Treasury under President
Barack Obama when Congress passed the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
reform law, and helped create the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau (CFPB).
"Michael brings the expertise and experience necessary for
this important position at a critical time for our economy and
families across the country," Biden said in a statement.
The Fed vice chair for supervision is responsible for
overseeing the biggest banks, determining proper capital ratios,
and represents the United States in cross-border negotiations
over international banking standards.
As Treasury assistant secretary for financial institutions,
Barr helped shape the Wall Street overhaul enacted after the
global financial crisis of 2008-2009, Biden said, adding that
Barr had strong support across the political spectrum.
The president said he would work closely with the Senate
Banking Committee to move Barr's nomination forward quickly, and
called on the Senate to swiftly confirm his four other nominees
for key Fed posts, including Jerome Powell for a second term as
Fed chair.
Biden noted that Barr had been confirmed on a bipartisan
basis for the Treasury post in 2009.
Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown said he would
support Barr's nomination and strongly urged his Republican
colleagues to avoid personal attacks and back him as well.
"At a time when working families are dealing with rising
prices while corporate profits continue to soar, this job is
vital to ensuring the economy works for everyone," Brown said.
Barr's name had been floated for another bank regulatory
post, heading up the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency,
but some progressives objected, citing his work with some
fintech firms after leaving government.
Biden said Barr had spent his career protecting consumers,
and played a critical role in creating both the CFPB and the Fed
post for which he was now being nominated. He also served at the
National Economic Council in the White House.
Former CFPB Director Richard Corday has described Barr as "a
progressive champion," while Senator Elizabeth Warren has called
him "a hero" for his work on Dodd-Frank.
"He was instrumental in the passage of Dodd-Frank, to ensure
a future financial crisis would not create devastating economic
hardship for working families," Biden said.
Raskin withdrew from consideration for the top regulatory
post at the Fed on March 15, a day after Democratic Senator Joe
Manchin and moderate Republicans said they would not back her,
leaving no path to confirmation by the full Senate.
