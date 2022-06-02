Biden to press Congress on gun laws in primetime speech Thursday

The president will speak at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) from the White House, using the bully pulpit of his office and the evening time slot to reach a wide audience, and underscore his commitment to change U.S. gun laws despite a history of congressional inaction.

The United States, which has a higher rate of gun deaths than any major high-income country, has been shaken in recent weeks by high-profile mass shootings at a grocery story in New York, an elementary school in Texas and a medical building in Oklahoma.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would renew his call for action from Congress to fight the "epidemic" of gun violence. "He's encouraged by what we're seeing on the Hill," she said of bipartisan talks among Capitol Hill lawmakers.

"Thoughts and prayers are important, but not enough. We need Congress to act," Vice President Kamala Harris said at an event on Thursday ahead of Biden's address.

Gun safety advocates have pushed Biden to take stronger measures on his own to curb gun violence, but the White House wants Congress to pass legislation that would have more lasting impact than any presidential order.

A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Thursday was working on a bill aimed at toughening national gun laws, though the measure has little chance of passing the Senate.

Biden's evening address is aimed at putting further pressure on lawmakers and keeping the issue at the forefront of voters' minds, the White House said. He has made only a handful of evening speeches from the White House during his term, including one on the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and one about the Texas shooting last week.

More than 18,000 people have died from gun violence in the United States in 2022, including through homicide and suicide, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group.

Canada, Australia and Britain all passed stricter gun laws after mass shootings in those countries, banning assault weapons and increasing background checks. America has experienced two decades of massacres in schools, stores and places of work and worship without any such legislation.

A broad majority of American voters, both Republicans and Democrats, favor stronger gun control laws, but Republicans in Congress and some moderate Democrats have blocked such legislation for years.

Shares in gun manufacturers rose on Thursday. Efforts to advance gun control measures have boosted firearm stocks after other mass shootings as investors anticipated that gun purchases would increase ahead of stricter regulations.

As president, Biden has called on Congress to reinstate a ban on assault weapons and pass measures to require universal background checks for those who purchase guns.

In the aftermath of the Texas shooting, he urged the country to take on the powerful pro-gun lobby that backs politicians who oppose such legislation.

The Senate is split, with 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, and a law must have 60 votes to overcome a maneuver known as the filibuster, which means any law would need rare bipartisan support.

"The only room in America where you can't find more than 60% support for universal background checks is on the floor of the U.S. Senate," said Christian Heyne, vice president for policy at Brady, a gun violence prevention group.

Advocates have expressed cautious optimism that lawmakers will coalesce around some gun control measures. If not, they plan to make it a rallying cry in the November midterm elections.

While Biden and Congress explore compromises, the Supreme Court is due to decide a major case that could undermine new efforts to enact gun control measures while making existing ones vulnerable to legal attack.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Heather Timmons, Rosalba O'Brien and Cynthia Osterman)

By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason