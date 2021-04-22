Biden to propose hike in capital gains taxes to pay for more child care - sources

Biden will propose raising the marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, and nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, according to the sources.

Details of Biden's "American Families Plan" are still being finalized, but the president plans to announce the measures next week before his first address to Congress.

Congress must approve the various tax measures included in the plans.

