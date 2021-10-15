Biden to push for childcare funding threatened by Congress cuts

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will
defend a crucial part of his economic plan, funding for
childcare that will free parents, mostly women, to work for pay,
in a speech at a Connecticut childcare center Friday.
Biden will highlight the need for childcare and preschool
investments which "provide a lifetime of benefits for children
help parents work and support equitable economic growth," White
House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One
en route to the speech.
Biden originally pitched https://www.reuters.com/world/us/how-biden-plans-add-600-billion-us-care-economy-2021-05-06
$200 billion in funding for universal pre-kindergarten and
other childcare programs as part of a broader "Care Economy"
policy aimed at boosting economic growth by paying child and
home health care workers better, and freeing up unpaid
caregivers to go to paying jobs.
The White House has touted https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/yellen-harris-argue-that-investment-child-care-benefits-overall-economy-2021-09-15
outside estimates that U.S. gross domestic product would expand
by 5% if women, who do most of the unpaid care work,
participated in the workforce at the same rate as men.
A $3.5 trillion spending package Democrats presented in
August https://www.reuters.com/world/us/paid-leave-clean-energy-preschool-democrats-35-trln-plan-2021-08-09
included over $700 billion in funding for social programs,
including pre-kindergarten and paid leave, community college and
grants for low-income students. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin
and Kyrsten Sinema want to trim the package significantly, and
Republicans are universally expected to against it.
(Reporting by Heather Timmons; editing by Jonathan Oatis)