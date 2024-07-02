WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will make remarks on Monday evening at 1945 ET (2345 GMT) on the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity, the White House said.

The U.S. Supreme Court found on Monday that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can be for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.

Biden is running for re-election against Trump and has been sharply critical of his rival's actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, raid on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters, who believed Trump's false claims that he had won the 2020 election.

Biden, 81, will be making his first set of remarks at the White House since his shaky debate against Trump last week led to calls for him to step aside as the Democratic Party's standard-bearer for the election.

After he stumbled over his words on the Atlanta debate stage, his remarks and comportment will be scrutinized for signs that he is up to the job of running for re-election and of governing the country for four more years.

