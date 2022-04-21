Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden to speak on Ukraine war amid expectation of new military aid

04/21/2022 | 12:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Defense Secretary Austin and military leaders at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will deliver an update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday as he works to complete a new arms package for its military.

Biden is to address Americans from the White House Roosevelt Room at 9.45 a.m. (1345 GMT) and a source familiar with the planning said he is "expected to provide an update on our efforts to support Ukraine and the assistance we are providing."

The new arms package was likely to be roughly the same size as an $800 million one announced last week but details were still being worked out, another U.S. official told Reuters earlier.

On Wednesday, Biden convened U.S. military leaders in an annual White House gathering that took on special significance as the war enters a risky new phase.

Opening the meeting, Biden touted the toughness of the Ukrainian military and said that NATO's unity had shocked Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has said it has entered a new stage of its operation and is methodically seeking to "liberate" the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Western allies anticipate Russia's campaign could last many months, grind to a stalemate and test the battlefield capabilities of Ukrainian fighters.

Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24 to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.

U.S. forces are not fighting in Ukraine but are indirectly engaged, arming, training and financing its forces.

The U.S. aid announced last week included artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers and unmanned coastal defense boats, broadening the scope of materiel sent to Kyiv to include new types of heavy equipment.

If this week's aid package is as large as expected, it would bring total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in to well over $3 billion.

After Biden's announcement, he is to fly to the Pacific Northwest on a two-day trip to promote his domestic agenda.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Steve Holland, Patricia Zengerle and Idrees Ali; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:06aBiden to speak on Ukraine war amid expectation of new military aid
RE
12:03aGoldman flagged morgan stanley block trades to hong kong regulat…
RE
12:01aChina's onshore yuan weakens to 6.4449 per dollar, weakest level…
RE
04/20'WE'RE DONE WITH DEAD KIDS' : U.S. bars are handing out free fentanyl tests
RE
04/20China's offshore yuan weakens to 6.4606 per dollar, weakest sinc…
RE
04/20IMF chief warns of risks from a prolonged China slowdown
RE
04/20S.Korea protests against Japan PM Kishida's offering to war dead
RE
04/20Japanese shares track U.S. futures higher, tech stocks shine
RE
04/20Gold nudges lower as U.S. bond yields resume charge
RE
04/20New Zealand 30-year high inflation flags need for more tightening
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble
2Elon Musk's Tesla races ahead of rising costs with price hikes
3U.S. Justice Department appeals transportation mask ruling
4Redbubble : Trading Update
5Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble

HOT NEWS