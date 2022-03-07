Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden to speak with leaders of France, Germany, Britain on Ukraine crisis

03/07/2022 | 01:32pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden planned to hold a video teleconference with the leaders of France, Britain and Germany on Monday to disucss developments in Ukraine as Washington pushes its allies on a possible Russian oil ban.

NATO countries have ramped up their presence in the Baltic nations since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and more troops and equipment are on the way, policy makers have said.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House slapped sanctions on exports of technologies to Russia's refineries and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has never launched. So far, it has stopped short of targeting Russia's oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs the impacts on global oil markets and U.S. energy prices.

The United States and European partners are exploring banning Russian oil imports, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, but stressed the importance of steady oil supplies globally.

Oil prices have soared over the past week after the United States and its allies sanctioned Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -6.15% 122.12 Delayed Quote.67.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 7.97% 131.5 Delayed Quote.62.80%
WTI -6.63% 118.61 Delayed Quote.44.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36aFTSE Down, Gilt Yield Rises as Soaring Oil Prices Stoke Inflation Fears
DJ
08:35aMichael Kors owner's prospective CEO steps down months before taking over role
RE
08:35aUKRAINIAN NAVY : Russian vessel near Odessa retreated after being struck by Ukrainian gunfire
RE
08:34aEvacuation options will be discussed at Ukraine-Russia talks - regional governor
RE
08:33aOver 900 Ukrainian communities without power, heat or water supply - Ukrainian official
RE
08:33aSpot gold turns negative, last down 0.2%…
RE
08:32aBiden to speak with leaders of France, Germany, Britain on Ukraine crisis
RE
08:31aWHO confirms additional attacks on Ukraine health care
RE
08:30aUkraine decries 'immoral' stunt after Moscow says it will let civilians flee - to Russia
RE
08:30aUkraine decries 'immoral' stunt after Moscow says it will let civilians flee - to Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2France's Credit Agricole has 6.7 bln euros exposure to Russia, Ukraine
3Share repurchase programme
4Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrend..
5Paladin Energy : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors Interest Notice

HOT NEWS