Biden to take swift action to roll back harmful 'midnight regulations' -transition team

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Biden
administration will take swift action when it assumes office on
Jan. 20 to rollback harmful Trump administration policies that
will not have taken effect by inauguration day, a spokeswoman
for President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said on
Wednesday.
"The Biden-Harris White House will issue a memo to take
effect afternoon Eastern Time on January 20 that will halt, or
delay midnight regulations," Jen Psaki told a news conference.
Psaki gave as an example an expected Department of Labor
ruling that would make it easier for companies to call their
workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and
overtime protections.
“If it takes effect, that rule will make it easier to
misclassify employees as independent contractors, costing
workers more than $3.7 billion dollars annually," she said.
"The memo would potentially freeze this rule and not allow
it to be implemented."
Psaki also told the briefing that more cabinet-level
nominations could be expected from the Biden camp in the next
week and she repeated complaints of lack of cooperation with the
transition team from the outgoing Trump administration.
She said lack of cooperation could delay production of a
federal budget.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt
Editing by Chris Reese)