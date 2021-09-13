Biden to tap Georgetown law professor for U.S. FTC, sources say

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is set
to nominate Alvaro Bedoya, a Georgetown University law professor
and privacy advocate, to serve on the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission, three sources briefed on the matter said on Monday.
Alvaro Bedoya, the founding director of Georgetown Law's
Center on Privacy & Technology, is also a former chief counsel
of the U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy, technology
and the law. The FTC post requires Senate confirmation.
A White House announcement is expected later on Monday.
Axios reported the planned nomination earlier.
Bedoya, if confirmed, would step into a post currently held
by Rohit Chopra, who has been nominated by Biden to head the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau - a political lightning rod
since it was created following the 2009 financial crisis.
The five-member FTC currently has three Democrats, including
Chairwoman Lina Khan, and two Republicans. If Chopra were to be
confirmed to the CFPB and step down, the FTC would have two
members from each party.
