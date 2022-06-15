Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Biden to transgender youth: 'Just be you'

06/15/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
STORY: "My message to all the young people. Just be you. You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You do belong. And I want you to know that as your president, all of us on this stage have your back," Biden said.

Biden's executive order asks the federal health and education departments to expand access to gender-affirming medical treatments and find new ways to counter a flurry of bills passed by conservative lawmakers this year that ban these treatments for transgender youth.

The order asks federal agencies to ensure that federally funded programs do not offer conversion therapy, and the Federal Trade Commission to consider policing such practices that seek to change a patient's sexual orientation or gender identity as deceptive businesses.


© Reuters 2022
