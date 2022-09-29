Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden to travel to Florida, says DeSantis praised hurricane efforts

09/29/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden receives a briefing on the impact of Hurricane Ian during a visit to FEMA headquarters in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would go to Florida when appropriate to survey damage from Hurricane Ian and said Governor Ron DeSantis, a fierce political rival, had thanked him for the federal government's quick response to the storm.

During a visit to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington, Biden pledged that the federal government would do everything it could to get Florida residents what they need after the storm and warned energy companies not to engage in price gouging.

Biden, a Democrat, and DeSantis, a Republican, could be rivals in a 2024 presidential contest, and before the storm struck, the president was planning a sharp political attack at a rally in Florida this week.

DeSantis has been a fierce critic of Biden's policies in multiple areas, including the COVID-19 pandemic and immigration.

The president dismissed those dynamics on Thursday.

Biden said he had spoken with DeSantis four to five times and the governor had expressed thanks and appreciation for the federal support.

"This is not about ... anything having to do with our disagreements politically. This is about saving people's lives, homes and businesses," Biden said.

Rescue workers and residents of Florida's Gulf Coast searched for missing people on Thursday after the storm tore through the area and caused massive power outages.

"Many families are hurting," Biden said. "Our entire country hurts with them."

Biden said he had approved DeSantis' latest request for the federal government to cover the full cost of clearing debris and costs to save lives.

"This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history. The numbers are still unclear but we're hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life," Biden said.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, Doina Chiacu, and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese, Heather Timmons and Cynthia Osterman)

By Jarrett Renshaw


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12pDisney to reopen theme parks on Friday
RE
03:10pCanada's Enbridge buys U.S. green power firm Tri Global
RE
03:09pMeta Platforms pauses hiring, warns of restructuring - Bloomberg News
RE
03:06pColombia central bank hikes borrowing costs to 10%, raises 2022 GDP estimate
RE
03:06pU.S. House votes to approve antitrust bill
RE
03:06pBill to raise antitrust fees for biggest mergers, strengthen sta…
RE
03:03pMan accused of posing as federal agent appears poised to enter a plea -court filing
RE
03:02pColombia central bank hikes borrowing costs to 10%, raises 2022 GDP estimate
RE
03:01pFlorida farmers scramble to reach cattle after Hurricane Ian
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.16% to Settle at $6.8740 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
2Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; second-quarter GDP unrevised
5Rational AG raises sales revenue and profit forecast for 2022

HOT NEWS