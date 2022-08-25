Log in
Biden to travel to New York Sept. 18-20 for U.N. General Assembly, White House says

08/25/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
The official emblem of the United Nations at the United Nations Headquarters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to New York Sept. 18-20 to participate in a session of the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
