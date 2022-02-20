Log in
Biden to travel to Wilmington, Delaware on Sunday - White House

02/20/2022 | 02:47pm EST
U.S. President Joe Biden departs the Hamilton restaurant in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Wilmington, Delaware, later on Sunday and stay there for the Presidents Day holiday the following day, the White House said.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS