Biden to visit Lockheed plant producing weapons provided to Ukraine - White House

Washington says it has pledged around $3.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24. Together with its European allies, Washington has provided Ukraine with drones, Howitzer heavy artillery, anti-aircraft Stinger and Javelin missiles.

Lockheed Martin, the No. 1 U.S. weapons maker, said the Ukraine war has boosted demand for missile defense systems. The company developed and produces the Javelin anti-tank missiles together with U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Technologies.

In a statement announcing Biden's May 3 visit to the Lockheed facility in Alabama, the White House said Ukraine was using weapons manufactured there "effectively to defend against the Russian invasion."

